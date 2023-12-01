Weather in Bulgaria: Foggy Start to December

Bulgaria anticipates a break into December with an unusual weather pattern, featuring fog and warm winds in various regions across the country.

Fog and clouds will dominate the lower parts of Bulgaria on Friday, significantly affecting visibility. However, a temporary improvement is expected by midday as the sun breaks through. Moderate to strong south-westerly winds will blow across eastern Bulgaria and the Pre-Balkan. Minimum temperatures will span from minus 3°C in Vidin to 6°C along the coast and minus 1°C in Sofia. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures will range from 5-10°C in foggy areas to a warmer 15-20°C in the southeastern regions. In the capital city, temperatures are forecasted to reach 7°C.

The Black Sea coast is set to experience sunny skies with scattered clouds, presenting air temperatures between 14 and 20°C. Sea temperatures are expected to hover around 10-11°C, while the sea swell will be around 2-3.

Mountains in Bulgaria will boast clear, sunny skies. However, strong south-westerly winds are anticipated, particularly stormy on the ridges. Temperature readings are projected to reach 14°C at 1,200 meters altitude and 8°C at 2,000 meters.

Saturday will maintain the unusual warmth, especially in the valleys, the western Danube plain, and the Upper Thracian lowlands, where persistent fog may occur.

