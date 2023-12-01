Education Ministry: Record 1,000+ Ukrainian Students Join Bulgarian Universities

A recent meeting between Education and Science Minister Galin Tzokov and Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk shed light on the increasing influx of Ukrainian students into Bulgarian universities. The Education Ministry announced that this academic year has seen a record enrollment of 1,049 Ukrainian students, primarily comprising representatives of Bulgarian communities.

During the discussion, Ambassador Ilashchuk emphasized that while a considerable number of Ukrainian youth, not of Bulgarian origin, aspire to study in Bulgarian universities, the higher tuition fees for non-EU citizens pose a significant barrier. Minister Tzokov proposed potential collaboration between Bulgarian and Ukrainian universities, suggesting joint study programs. One avenue considered was integrating Ukrainian universities into the European University Alliance.

Grateful for Bulgaria's assistance, Ambassador Ilashchuk acknowledged the support provided to Ukrainian children granted asylum in Bulgaria due to the conflict. She commended the successful integration and sense of security experienced by many of these children in Bulgarian schools. Additionally, she expressed appreciation for Bulgaria's facilitation of online tests for Ukrainian students and overall support amid challenging circumstances.

