The Russian Supreme Court Recognized the LGBT Movement as Extremist and Banned It

The Supreme Court of Russia recognized the LGBT movement as extremist and banned its activities in the country, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

The decision was taken at the request of the Ministry of Justice and is subject to immediate implementation.

The session of the Russian Supreme Court was held behind closed doors due to the presence of classified materials in the case. Representatives of the defendant did not appear in court, according to TASS.

The court needed about four hours to review the evidence presented by the Ministry of Justice.

In the claim, it was noted that in the activity of the movement on the territory of the Russian Federation, various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation, including incitement to social and religious discord, were established.

In 2013, Russia adopted the first law limiting the rights of the LGBT+ community, the Associated Press recalls. Known as the "gay propaganda law", it prohibits any public endorsement of "non-traditional sexual relations" to minors. Constitutional reforms pushed through in 2020 by President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule for two more terms also include a provision to ban same-sex marriage.