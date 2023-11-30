Leadership Update: Deputy Chief Secretary Change at Bulgarian Interior Ministry

Stanimir Stanev has been released from the post of Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Stanev was in hospital for a long time. The previous deputy the chief secretary was released on the initiative of the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs because he is of retirement age.

Dimitar Kangaldzhiev has been appointed Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Stanev was born on June 4, 1965 in Plovdiv. He graduated from Technical University - Gabrovo in 1996, with a Master's degree.

He was appointed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on 26.09.1992. He successively held executive and managerial positions in the Directorate of the National Police, General Directorate "Police", Chief Directorate "Security Police", Chief Directorate "Criminal Police", Directorate "Specialized Police Forces ” - GDNP, ODMVR - Plovdiv and ODMVR - Kardzhali.

On 04.12.2020, he was reappointed to the position of deputy director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Kardzhali, and a year later he became the director of the Main Directorate "National Police". Subsequently, he was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

First, for acting Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was appointed Zhivko Kotsev. However, he was elected general secretary later. Dimitar Kangaldzhiev is currently temporarily appointed to the post by order of November 28.