Bulgarian and Ukrainian Agriculture Ministers Forge Agreement on Export Licensing System for Key Crop

In an online meeting held on Thursday, Bulgarian Agriculture and Food Minister Kiril Vatev and Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi reached a crucial accord regarding the implementation of a licensing framework for the export of vital agricultural commodities, as disclosed by Vatev’s Ministry.

Vatev emphasized the commitment of the Agriculture and Food Ministry to restrict the influx of specific agricultural products from Ukraine by November 30, adhering to the terms outlined in the memorandum inked between the government and the farmers’ Initiative Committee, a move stemming from nationwide protests among Bulgarian grain farmers.

Following the recent protests and the lifting of a ban on Ukrainian food imports by the Bulgarian Parliament, the memorandum was signed by Nikolai Denkov's government to address the concerns raised by the farmers.

Highlighting the post-November 30 scenario, Vatev stressed the importance of rigorous monitoring to prevent market distortions, ensuring that the interests of Bulgarian producers, processors, and consumers remain safeguarded.

Continued surveillance of imports and trade exchanges between both nations will persist, as detailed by the Ministry, underscoring the ongoing collaboration between Bulgaria and Ukraine on agricultural matters.