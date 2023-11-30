EU Commissioner Gentiloni Assures Support for Bulgaria's Schengen Accession During Talks with PM Denkov

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni visited Bulgaria, emphasizing the European Commission's unwavering support for Bulgaria's Schengen accession and its aspirations to meet the criteria for joining the eurozone. The Commissioner's discussions with Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov at the Council of Ministers addressed pivotal issues related to Bulgaria's integration into European institutions and the execution of its Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The talks encompassed various critical themes, including judicial reform, anti-corruption measures, and decarbonisation, considered essential for Bulgaria's integration into the EU structures. Prime Minister Denkov emphasized the government's concerted efforts in addressing long-standing issues within the rule of law, anti-corruption initiatives, and the energy sector. Denkov highlighted the alignment of government actions with the European Commission's expectations for progress and emphasized the impending crucial decisions in the National Assembly.

Commissioner Gentiloni's two-day working visit to Bulgaria included engagements with key stakeholders. Apart from the meeting with Prime Minister Denkov, Gentiloni conferred with Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, parliamentary committees' leadership, and engaged in a roundtable discussion with business representatives. His agenda for Friday includes meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev, and members of the Council for Economic Analyses.

The discussions between Gentiloni and Bulgarian authorities aimed to delve into the economic prospects of both the EU and Bulgaria in anticipation of 2024. Gentiloni's visit underscores the EC's commitment to Bulgaria's integration objectives and economic advancement, providing crucial insights into the ongoing collaboration between the nation and the European Union.