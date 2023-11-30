Your Vehicle Has Been Clamped or Impounded in Sofia? You Can Now Pay via POS Terminal with 20% Discount!
Vehicles for the control of the Executive Agency "Automotive Administration” are now equipped with POS terminal devices. They are connected to the Agency's electronic control system, in which the criminal decrees were also generated, reported the Ministry of Transport and Communications.
POS terminal devices enable the payment of criminal offenses by offenders who are foreign citizens without a permanent address on the territory of Bulgaria, as well as Bulgarian citizens.
In case the offender does not wish to appeal the fine, they can pay it immediately through a POS terminal or by bank transfer within 14 days, and in both cases the value of the fine is reduced by 20%.
By introducing this method of payment, the collection of fines will be increased and the administrative burden will be reduced, explains the Ministry of Transport.
The equipping of cars with POS terminals began in stages at the beginning of the month. To date, more than 10% of offenders without a permanent address on the territory of Bulgaria have taken advantage of this method of paying their fines.
