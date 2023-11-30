Bulgaria’s Maria Bakalova with a Major Role in Donald Trump Biopic

Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova will play Ivana Trump in a Donald Trump biopic titled “The Apprentice”.

This is reported by the publication "Deadline".

Sebastian Stan, who was nominated for the "Emmy" and "Golden Globe" awards, will play the image of the scandalous former US president, who does not lose his appetite for a new attempt to enter the White House.

Most recently, the Romanian-born actor (arrived in the US at the age of 12) made an impression in the miniseries “Pam and Tommy”, about the complicated relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Sebastian Stan is also very popular in blockbusters from the Marvel Universe as Bucky Barnes - starting with 2011's “Captain America: The First Avenger” and later in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Ant-Man” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Black Panther” (2018), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

The third important role in the film is for the star of "Succession" - Jeremy Strong. He is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner for his role as Kendall on the hit series. He received an Emmy nomination for the fourth and final season.

The story of the young Trump is directed by Iranian Ali Abbasi, with awards for his film “Holy Spider” from last year's Cannes festival.

Filming starts this week.

"The Apprentice" will examine Trump's efforts to build his New York real estate business in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as his relationship with controversial attorney Roy Cohn. It is a story about the mentor-protégé relationship that marked the beginning of a great American dynasty. Jeremy Strong will play the lawyer.