Sofia Council Leadership Battle: Bonev Retreats, Three Candidates Remain

The coalition of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) and “Spasi Sofia” decided not to propose a candidate for the chairmanship of the Metropolitan Municipal Council in today's session. Boris Bonev, their initial nominee who was unsuccessful twice, confirmed the coalition's collective choice to abstain from the contest. However, it remains unclear whether they'll support any other candidate for the position.

Anton Hekimyan, the unsuccessful mayoral candidate from GERB, also stated that his party wouldn't nominate anyone.

This leaves three contenders vying for the post: Diana Tonova from BSP, Krasimir Galabov from "Vazrazhdane," and Plamen Danailov from "There Is Such a People." The secret ballot is scheduled to begin just before 1 p.m.

Previously, Boris Bonev, the leader of "Spasi Sofia," fell short of securing the required 31 votes in prior meetings to become council chairman. He had faced off against Diana Tonova twice, nominated by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), who remains the left party's unwavering choice.

Initially, Bonev’s candidacy for council chairman was anticipated with the formation of the coalition and Vasil Terziev's mayoral candidacy. Despite their expectations of gaining a majority in the council, the election outcome only secured them 23 seats out of 61.