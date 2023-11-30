EU's Borrell Urges North Macedonia's Constitutional Amendment Completion

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Skopje on November 29, emphasizing North Macedonia's imperative to finalize constitutional amendments as part of its EU accession process.

The EU has mandated specific amendments, a condition for initiating membership talks, notably advocated by Bulgaria. These amendments aim to address the rights of Bulgarians within North Macedonia by integrating them into the country's Constitution.

In his address during the visit, Borrell underscored the significance of European integration for North Macedonia's future. He emphasized that the path toward EU membership should transcend partisan competition, urging unity and a collective effort towards this goal. Borrell highlighted the need to bridge political divides, especially concerning EU-related matters, calling for cooperation and consensus.

Borrell's statement emphasized that disagreements are inherent to democracy but emphasized the need to maintain unity on matters pertaining to EU accession. Stressing the collective benefit of this endeavor, he emphasized that the completion of constitutional amendments and advancements in vital reforms serve the interests of all citizens, rather than favoring any specific political faction.

