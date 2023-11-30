Terrorists Opened Fire in Jerusalem: At Least Two People were Killed

Two people were killed and seven other civilians were wounded at the entrance to Jerusalem, Israeli paramedics said.

At first, only one woman was reported killed, but it was later reported that a man in his 70s died in hospital from his wounds.

The rush-hour attack was carried out by "two terrorists" who arrived with weapons and opened fire on civilians at a bus stop, according to Israeli police. Security forces and a civilian who was nearby helped to "neutralize" them, the area is being searched.

❗️ Warning: Graphic Content❗️



A terrorist attack at the entrance to #Jerusalem. There are dead



Two terrorists attacked at a bus stop. They got out of the car and opened fire on people standing at the bus stop.



The terrorists were shot dead by police and a civilian nearby, the… pic.twitter.com/ZMsRTKv6CO — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 30, 2023

The attack, for which no one has yet claimed responsibility, came shortly after Israel and the Islamist group Hamas agreed to extend a truce that began last week in the Gaza war, which began with a Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people on October 7. The victims of the subsequent bombings and ground operation of the Israeli army are approaching 15 thousand people.

Despite the war, the successful execution of such attacks has remained a relative rarity in the last almost two months.

However, this attack coincides with a time of growing anger among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank over the Israeli army's operations there. Yesterday, it was reported that two children were killed in an Israel Defense Forces operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in which forces of the Islamic Jihad group, smaller than Hamas, active mainly in Gaza, were liquidated.

A video of Israeli militants attacking Palestinians in their West Bank homes during the Jenin operation was yet another example of the recent escalation of settler violence.

The West is calling on Benjamin Netanyahu's government to make efforts to curb such actions by settlers. Critics of the government believe that the behavior of Finance Minister and Netanyahu's coalition partner Bezalel Smotrich, considered the voice of the settlers, is increasing tensions.