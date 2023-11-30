EU's Economy Commissioner Gentiloni Embarks on Bulgaria Visit

European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, embarks on a crucial two-day visit to Bulgaria starting Thursday. The visit aims to foster discussions on the economic outlook for the EU and Bulgaria, preceding the upcoming year of 2024, as confirmed by the European Commission.

Commissioner Gentiloni's itinerary includes pivotal meetings with Bulgarian officials and stakeholders during his stay. On the first day, he will engage with Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, as well as chairs and vice-chairs of pertinent parliamentary committees. Additionally, a roundtable session with representatives from the business sector is on the agenda.

The second day of the visit sees Commissioner Gentiloni's discussions continuing with key figures such as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, along with Dimitar Radev, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank. The Commissioner will also convene with members of the Council for Economic Analyses to deliberate on strategic economic perspectives.

Gentiloni's visit to Bulgaria underscores the significance of collaborative economic efforts between the European Union and Bulgaria, reflecting the focus on mutual prosperity and shared economic strategies.