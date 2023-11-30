Israel and Hamas Еxtend the Ceasefire

Israel said minutes before 7 a.m. this morning - the deadline for the temporary truce with Hamas - that it would be extended, taking into account the efforts of mediators to continue the process of releasing prisoners. Hamas also confirmed that the ceasefire will be respected today.

Earlier tonight, Israel warned that it would resume military activity in the Gaza Strip if it did not receive a list of hostages to hand over as required by a deadline.

At the same time, Hamas has offered to hand over seven more people - women and children, as well as the bodies of three it claims died in the Israeli bombings in the enclave. However, a refusal was received from the Israeli side.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli leaders. According to Palestinian sources, he will also meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken will push for an extension of the truce and an increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The issue of the looming advance of the Israeli armed forces in the southern part of the Gaza Strip is also expected to be addressed. The US is calling on Israel to pay more attention to the protection of Palestinian civilians and avoid their displacement.