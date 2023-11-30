Henry Kissinger, Architect of Diplomacy, Dies at 100

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a towering figure in global diplomacy, passed away at his Connecticut residence at the remarkable age of 100, as reported by The Washington Post.

Kissinger's consulting firm confirmed the news without specifying the cause of his demise. Known for his role as a scholar, statesman, and influential diplomat, he wielded immense influence over US foreign policy during the Nixon and Ford administrations. His views and actions significantly shaped international politics and business, as cited in The Washington Post.

Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger in Germany in 1923, he fled Nazi persecution with his family at 12, relocating to the US in 1938. Renamed Henry after settling in America, Kissinger rose to unparalleled prominence, becoming the sole individual to simultaneously hold the positions of White House National Security Advisor and US Secretary of State, a testament to his extraordinary control over American foreign policy.

His notable achievements included co-winning the Nobel Peace Prize with Le Duc Tho for their secret negotiations leading to the 1973 Paris Agreement, which marked the end of US military involvement in the Vietnam War. Kissinger's diplomatic efforts, particularly his 'shuttle diplomacy' after the 1973 Middle East conflict, significantly stabilized relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

He was also credited as the architect behind Nixon's historic diplomatic opening to China and was instrumental in formulating detente with the Soviet Union, redirecting global affairs.

His distinct German accent, sharp wit, and penchant for social engagements made him instantly recognizable worldwide. Despite his popularity, Kissinger faced criticism, being labeled unprincipled and amoral by some critics.

Post-government service, Kissinger delved into consulting, authored books, wrote columns on world affairs, and made frequent television appearances. Even at 100, he remained engaged, visiting China in 2023, receiving accolades from Chinese officials despite tense US-China relations triggered by political visits to Taiwan.

The passing of this eminent statesman marks the end of an era in global diplomacy, leaving a legacy that will be remembered and debated for years to come.