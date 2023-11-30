COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 184 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

184 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, they were established with 1905 tests, this is what the data of the Unified Information Portal show.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died. Thus, a total of 38,625 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the disease from the confirmed 1,328,879 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, there are 35 people in hospitals with COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care. There are 39 new hospital admissions.

14 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,288,337 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 443 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,720,413 since the start of the vaccination campaign.