Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Freezing Temperatures

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 4°C and 3°C, in Sofia - around minus minus 4°C. In the morning hours, it will be foggy in many areas, which in the western regions of the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain, as well as in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria, will remain almost throughout the day.

Over the rest of the country, sunny weather will prevail, after noon - with scattered medium and high clouds. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions and the Pre-Balkan - a moderate south-westerly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, lower in areas with permanent fog, in Sofia - around 5°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. It will blow to a moderate wind from the southwest. Maximum temperatures will be from 9°C to 12°C. The temperature of the sea water is around 10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, after noon with scattered medium and high clouds. A strong, gusty and temporarily stormy wind will blow from the southwest. Temperatures will rise and at an altitude of 1200 meters the maximum will be about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

On Friday and Saturday with a weak to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria - temporarily strong, south-westerly wind will bring warmer air and the minimum temperatures will be above zero everywhere, and the maximum in most areas will be between 13°C and 18°C. In the morning, fog or low clouds will form in the lowlands and hollows protected from the wind. In the western part of the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain, it will remain cloudy and foggy for most of the day, and there the maximum temperatures will remain lower, from 5°C to 10°C. Sunny weather will prevail over the rest of the country.

In the evening hours on Saturday, cloudiness will increase from the northwest and rain will begin overnight Sunday, and colder air will move in from the northwest.

On Sunday, it will be windy and cloudy, with precipitation, mostly rain. Temperatures will have a very small diurnal range. In the evening and overnight Monday, as the cold continues, the rain will change to snow.

On Monday, the rain will stop, the clouds from the northwest will break, temporarily and decrease. The wind will significantly weaken, but the cold will continue.