Bulgaria Backs Kyiv Declaration: Environmental Impact of Military Actions

The Bulgarian Government has greenlit the draft Kyiv Declaration on the environment, a pivotal step in supporting efforts led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan. This declaration emphasizes the need to assess the environmental repercussions of military activities globally, regardless of their location.

As a co-chair of the plan's eighth pillar, Bulgaria's active involvement signals a commitment to ensuring environmental stability in the region. The proposed declaration seeks to establish an international mechanism dedicated to evaluating the environmental impact of military actions, fostering a more comprehensive approach to environmental protection during conflicts.

Scheduled for discussion at an upcoming meeting of environment ministers during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in the United Arab Emirates next month, the draft declaration aims for final adoption in Berlin during a gathering of environment ministers from Ukraine's partner countries in January 2024. This meeting is dedicated to the concrete implementation of Pillar 8 of President Zelenskyy's peace plan.

Bulgaria's endorsement of this initiative underscores its commitment to global environmental sustainability and collaborative efforts to address the environmental consequences of military actions on a broader scale.