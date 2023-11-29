Controversial Figure Delyan Peevski Wants to Become Prime Minister of Bulgaria

Delyan Peevski, head of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) parliamentary group, has openly criticized Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, accusing the government of failing to manage the aftermath of heavy snowfall in the country.

In a scathing open letter, Peevski lambasted Denkov for what he perceives as a lack of effective response to the recent snowfall's consequences. Speaking to reporters, Peevski didn't mince words, asserting that the current premier isn't fulfilling his duties adequately during the crisis. "For four days, did you see this premier doing anything?" Peevski questioned, highlighting his disappointment in the government's actions.

Moreover, Peevski, who faces sanctions from the US Department of the Treasury under the Magnitsky Act, reiterated his readiness to assume the role of prime minister. He boldly challenged Denkov, stating that if the current premier cannot handle the situation, Peevski is prepared to step in and fulfill the responsibilities, confidently asserting, "I can do the job, he can't."

This recent controversy evokes memories of a tumultuous period ten years ago when mass protests erupted across Bulgaria. The public uproar stemmed from Peevski's appointment as head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), seen by many as a contentious alignment of political power and business interests. The fervent protests ultimately led to Peevski's removal from his position at SANS.

The renewed emergence of Peevski's bold statements rekindles past tensions, casting a shadow over Bulgaria's current political landscape.