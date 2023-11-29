Bulgaria Joins Global Push to Triple Nuclear Power Usage

Bulgaria has officially joined a significant declaration aimed at tripling the global share of nuclear power. This pivotal move highlights the nation's commitment to embracing nuclear energy as a crucial component in achieving carbon neutrality.

The declaration, emphasizing the pivotal role of nuclear power in limiting Earth's surface temperature increase to 1.5°C, is set to be formally launched at COP 28 in Dubai on December 2, 2023. Notably, it brings together nations to pledge their commitment to operating nuclear power plants responsibly, adhering to the highest standards of safety, sustainability, security, and non-proliferation.

Participating countries have committed to undertaking national-level actions to ensure the responsible operation of nuclear power plants. Moreover, the declaration urges increased investment in nuclear energy, including innovative financing mechanisms, while also advocating for international financial institutions to integrate nuclear energy into their energy lending policies.

This declaration aligns seamlessly with Bulgaria's energy policy, echoing the government's proactive efforts toward the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.

The move underscores Bulgaria's stance on the global stage, emphasizing the country's commitment to harnessing nuclear power as a key driver in tackling climate change and advancing sustainable energy solutions.