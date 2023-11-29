The Islamist movement and terrorist organization, Hamas, will release more Russian hostages out of appreciation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's position on Gaza. This was stated by Mousa Abu Marzouk, the person in charge of external relations of Hamas in the Politburo, on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The intention was announced days after the release of Rony Krivoi, the only Russian hostage released by Hamas so far.

Yesterday, according to TASS, Abu Marzouk participated in new negotiations of a delegation of the movement in Moscow - the second visit in the course of the war, which began after the surprise attack on Israel with 1,200 victims on October 7. In the conflict caused by Hamas, the Israeli army launched a bombing campaign and a ground offensive with nearly 15,000 casualties.

"Only Ron Krivoy, of Russian descent, has been released from all the Israeli male detainees who are in Gaza, as the movement appreciates the position of Russian President Putin," Marzouk wrote. "And today, others will be released beyond the agreement outside the framework of the deal (for a truce and exchange of hostages with Israel), as we are grateful for Putin's positions."

Krivoy was released two days before the Hamas visit. The man of Russian origin worked as a sound engineer at the Nova music festival attacked by Hamas, and his release was the result of diplomatic contacts with Hamas.

This comes as Hamas and Israel negotiate to extend the current truce that began last Friday. In it, the possibility of releasing men, along with the women and children who have left Gaza in recent days, is still under discussion.