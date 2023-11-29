Slovenia to Reimburse COVID Fines: Government Lifts Unconstitutional Penalties

In a significant move by Slovenia's government, an amnesty initiative has been unveiled, ensuring refunds for fines imposed on thousands of individuals during the pandemic period. The decision comes after the prior administration's COVID policies were deemed unconstitutional, prompting the return of almost 6 million euros' worth of penalties.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Robert Golob's government, the amnesty will extend to approximately 60,000 individuals penalized between 2020 and 2022, with nearly 30% of fines already settled before pandemic-related measures were lifted.

Authorities estimate a substantial return of about 1.7 million euros to those who were fined, marking a significant step in rectifying the consequences of earlier imposed penalties.

The initiative gained momentum due to one particularly controversial incident where a driver was fined 400 euros for consuming a sandwich outdoors without a mask, despite being in an isolated setting. The incident sparked widespread dissatisfaction across Slovenia.

Prime Minister Robert Golob had pledged during his electoral campaign to clear the records of those charged with breaching COVID measures, and this promise is now being fulfilled with the announced refunds.