Energy Minister Addresses Power Outages in 126 Bulgarian Settlements

At today's press conference held in the Council of Ministers, Energy Minister Rumen Radev revealed that 126 settlements across Bulgaria continue to grapple with electricity supply issues amidst the country's challenging weather conditions. Minister Radev emphasized the dynamic nature of the situation and presented data as of 11:00 a.m., indicating persistent problems with power supply.

In the "Zapad" network, efforts are underway to repair damage to 175 substations spread across 68 settlements, affecting a total of 9,507 subscribers, according to the minister's report.

Similarly, the "North" network is addressing issues with 163 substations across 58 settlements, impacting 8,234 subscribers predominantly in regions like Gabrovo, Shumen, Targovishte, Razgrad, and partially in Silistra and the municipality of Gorna Oryahovitsa, outlined Minister Radev.

However, Minister Radev highlighted that in the "South" direction, no settlements are experiencing power outages. Notably, he clarified that any location with even a single house is categorized as a populated area.

The situation remains fluid as efforts persist to resolve electricity supply challenges across affected Bulgarian regions.