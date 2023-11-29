European Sky Shield: Bulgaria Joins 11 Nations in Air Defense Initiative

Politics » DEFENSE | November 29, 2023, Wednesday // 14:24
The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has greenlit a landmark decision, approving a draft Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgaria and 11 European nations. This paves the way for a collaborative effort in procuring ground-based air defense systems under the European Sky Shield initiative.

The memorandum's approval grants Bulgaria access to programs aimed at jointly purchasing, maintaining, and deploying ground-based air defense (GBAD) systems. These systems will seamlessly integrate into the "NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System," strengthening Europe's unified defense architecture, as highlighted by the government press service.

Bulgaria joins Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Slovenia in this initiative, signaling a significant collective defense effort across Europe.

To facilitate this move, the Ministry of Defense has allocated over BGN 28 million for the acquisition, modernization, maintenance, and repair of armaments, missiles, torpedoes, equipment, and essential infrastructure.

Tags: Bulgaria, European Sky Shield, air defense
