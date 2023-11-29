Borissov Leads Critique on Health Fund Budget Provisions in Parliamentary Debate

The NHIF (National Health Insurance Fund) budget sparks discussions in Parliament as lawmakers gear up for deliberations on the draft law concerning NHIF's budget for 2024 and the state social insurance budget for the upcoming year.

During the session, GERB leader Boyko Borissov highlighted concerns with two provisions in the transitional and final sections of the proposed budget. Borissov clarified, "We are not against the budget, but there are certain elements that trouble us."

DPS floor leader Delyan Peevski assured reporters that despite considerations, there's nothing dire within the proposed budget. Peevski stated, "There are certain things, we are considering them, there is nothing fatal."

Parliament is set to discuss the NHIF budget on its first reading, slated for Friday, marking a crucial step in evaluating and finalizing the budgetary allocation for healthcare in the upcoming year.

"GERB has reservations about the manager of the Health Fund, therefore insists that the responsibilities should be directed to the Minister of Health". This is how party leader Boyko Borissov explained why MPs from the Health Committee of the National Assembly rejected the health care budget:

"The health fund will not be left without a budget, the plenary hall will decide that", added Borissov. According to him, in recent days, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev has made a lot of adjustments to next year's budget, and this gives guarantees that it will be adopted.

Borissov spoke out against the intention to sell agricultural land from the State Land Fund:

"Until now, this topic has not been discussed with us", noted the leader of GERB, and when asked what their position would be, he answered:

"In principle, there are lands that cannot be used for anything, that could be considered. But fertile lands, lands that are so important to us for agriculture, should not be sold off."