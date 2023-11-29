Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte has been Hospitalized

Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte has been admitted to the Military Medical Academy due to a lung ailment, as confirmed by the office of the Holy Synod on the Bulgarian Orthodox Church's website.

An official statement released by the Holy Synod urges clergy members and devout followers to earnestly pray for the swift recovery and well-being of the Church's Patriarch. The statement also emphasizes relying solely on information disseminated by the Holy Synod regarding the Patriarch's health status.