Good News for Our Two Countries at the National Day of Romania Celebrated in Sofia

On Monday, at Hyatt Regency Sofia hotel, during the event dedicated to the National Holiday of our northern neighbour, the Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Bulgaria H.E. Mrs. Brandusa Predescu delighted the guests by sharing some exciting news: a third bridge between the two countries will be built over the Danube River. The Ambassador stated that she is happy to share this important development for both countries and added that the project has the full support of the European Commission.

The reception on the occasion of the National Day of Romania aroused great interest. The newly elected Mayor of Sofia, Mr. Vasil Terziev, Finance Minister Mr. Asen Vasilev, as well as high officials representing the Bulgarian and Romanian government, military, religious, non-governmental organizations and civic society stood out among the attendees.

As a sign of the warm relations and friendship between the two countries, the Ambassador of Romania invited the Prime Minister of Bulgaria on stage. With a short speech, the Bulgarian PM greeted the audience and confirmed the excellent contacts and cooperation between the two countries at all levels. Ambassador Predescu and Prime Minister Denkov unanimously confirmed the full readiness of the two countries to join the Schengen area.

At carefully prepared stands, the guests had the opportunity to try products made in Romania, which are about to be offered through distribution channels in Bulgaria, and to learn interesting facts about Bulgaria's northern neighbour.