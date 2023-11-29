Hamas Freed a Woman of Bulgarian Origin
Society | November 29, 2023, Wednesday // 10:13
Meiraf Tali - the woman of Bulgarian origin, who was held captive by Hamas for almost two months, was released last night. This was also confirmed by her stepfather.
He told BNT that his daughter is currently in the hospital to undergo all the necessary examinations and then she will go home.
Meiraf Tali was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz - 5 kilometers from the Gaza border, where she was visiting relatives.
