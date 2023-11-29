Hamas Freed a Woman of Bulgarian Origin

Society | November 29, 2023, Wednesday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Hamas Freed a Woman of Bulgarian Origin

Meiraf Tali - the woman of Bulgarian origin, who was held captive by Hamas for almost two months, was released last night. This was also confirmed by her stepfather.

He told BNT that his daughter is currently in the hospital to undergo all the necessary examinations and then she will go home.

Meiraf Tali was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz - 5 kilometers from the Gaza border, where she was visiting relatives.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hamas, Bulgarian, woman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria