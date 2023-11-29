Plovdiv's Tourism Industry Bounces Back, Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Figures

Plovdiv's tourism sector is steadily approaching a complete rebound, showcasing a return to pre-pandemic levels, as revealed by the latest data from the National Statistics for the initial nine months of this year. Notably, the number of overnight stays has even exceeded the levels seen in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, when the city held the esteemed title of European Capital of Culture.

At a prominent family-run hotel in Plovdiv, turnover surged by a remarkable one-third for this summer season alone.

"This year marked the strongest in my 20 years of managing this hotel. Undoubtedly, the influence of 2019 has been felt. Presently, the city is captivating for both Bulgarian tourists and international visitors. These are individual tourists from across the globe," shared hotelier Toni Simidchieva.

Unlike a few years ago when visitors would arrive solely on specific cultural event days, they now opt to extend their stays, lingering for at least two nights to explore the city's renowned attractions.

"Accommodation establishments have recorded an impressive 492,000 overnight stays, indicating a 30% surge compared to the same period last year and a striking 27% rise compared to the identical period in 2019," stated Plovdiv's Deputy Mayor, Plamen Panov.

The Plovdiv Municipality foresees tourism revenues exceeding those of 2022. Merely for the initial nine months, the earnings have surpassed 33 million BGN, mirroring the entire revenue for the preceding year. Expectations among hoteliers remain optimistic for a tranquil winter season, barring any substantial economic upheavals in the country.

"We've set aside a buffer since the summer for the winter season, considering January's subdued commercial activities. We've geared up for these two months, banking on a smooth run, provided there are no unforeseen calamities in the country," detailed hotelier Toni Simidchieva.

However, the persistent challenge of a scarcity of trained personnel within the tourism industry remains unresolved.