Over 200 Dogs Live in Terrible Conditions in a Sofia Shelter

More than 200 dogs live in terrible conditions in the shelter in the Vrabnitsa district in Sofia. This is actually adjacent to the clinic building where they send neutered dogs with post-surgery wounds to recover from anesthesia. They are crammed into 30 cells, dirty, without water, light and space.

Alek Topalov told this on bTV. He is a volunteer who, with the help of a municipal councilor and a deputy, managed to enter the shelter.

"Dogs sleep in feces, in various secretions. We did the first check on November 6 at 10:30 a.m., an hour and a half after the start of the working day. The dogs were without water, there was feces, food in the water. There were unconscious dogs – at 3 p.m., towards the end of the team's shift, the situation was no different", he added.

The municipal enterprise "Ekovrajvesje" is responsible for the place, from where a reaction to what was seen is expected.

Municipal councilor Marta Georgieva also spoke about the conditions in the shelter on Facebook. According to her, along with MPs Miroslava Petrova and Stoyan Mihalev, they were not allowed in the municipal clinic, the police were also called.

"A vet pushed the lady councilor and me out to lock the door. The police came and explained to them that they were obliged to admit even ordinary municipal councilors. That didn't help. We had managed to photograph the poor animals. But they did not give us access to the documents to find out why the unfortunate prisoners are there, why sick and operated animals are crammed into one cage, where the blood is coming from, are they being treated at all or are they getting sick on purpose - the windows in the rooms for the sick and injured animals are kept open on purpose..., says Georgieva. We have to decide what to do with the inherited tortured and traumatized thousands of animals confined in these inhumane conditions. Tomorrow morning, the meetings in the Capital Municipality continue", she wrote on Facebook.