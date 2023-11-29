COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 172 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 172, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,112 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.14 percent.

2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 340 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 35 new hospital admissions.

63 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,288,323 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,112 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 458 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,719,970 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,624 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,328,695 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.