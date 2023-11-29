BG-ALERT: Bulgaria Prepares for Nationwide Emergency System Test

Society | November 29, 2023, Wednesday // 08:43
The nationwide trial for Bulgaria's new emergency alert system, BG-ALERT, is set to take place on November 29, following successful regional testing. This critical exercise, scheduled from 12:00 to 12:30 at noon, aims to evaluate the system's efficiency and reach on a national scale.

BG-ALERT will deliver a one-time text message in both Bulgarian and English to citizens' mobile phones. Alongside the text, a distinctive sound and vibration alert will be activated, ensuring notification even if the device is on silent mode, as noted by BG-ALERT officials.

Similar alert systems are already operational in neighboring countries like Romania and Greece, facilitating rapid communication with citizens during emergencies or critical situations.

This nationwide test marks a crucial step in bolstering Bulgaria's emergency response capabilities, providing a reliable means of communicating vital information during crises.

