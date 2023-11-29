Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy but Warmer

It will be warmer. The minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, slightly higher along the Black Sea, in Sofia around 0°C, and the maximum between 5°C and 10°C, in places in the southern regions up to 12-13°C, in Sofia around 5°C .

Cloudiness will be mostly significant. In places in southern Bulgaria there will be precipitation, mainly from rain, in the mountainous regions from rain and snow, but by the evening they will stop everywhere. A weak, moderate west-northwest wind will blow in the Danube plain and cold air will invade with it.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be variable, over the southern coast more often significant and in places there will be light rainfall. A weak west-northwest wind will blow along the northern coast. Maximum temperatures will be 9-13°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-4 knots, and after noon it will weaken.

In the mountains, cloudiness will be significant with light snowfall, below about 1800 meters of rain and snow. A moderate and strong wind will blow with a western component. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 3°C, at 2000 meters around minus 3°C.

In the coming days, sunny weather will prevail over the country, and temperatures will rise. In the morning, fog or low stratus clouds will form in the lowlands and valleys.

On Thursday, the minimum temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 0°C, higher in the southeastern regions, and on Friday everywhere will be positive. Daytime temperatures will rise significantly and on Friday the maximum will be between 13°C and 18°C, lower will remain in the western part of the Danube plain, where it will remain cloudy and foggy.

On Saturday, it will still be relatively warm, but the clouds will thicken from the northwest and rain will begin after noon. Colder air will move in from the northwest later in the day. During the night to Sunday, precipitation will cover the entire country.

On Sunday it will be cloudy with rain. In the Pre-Balkans and in the high fields, and on Monday everywhere in Northern and Western Bulgaria, the rain will change to snow. The wind will be moderate from the north-northwest. Temperatures will be almost without daily variation from 0-1°C in northwestern Bulgaria to 8-10°C in the southeastern regions.