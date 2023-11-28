Chiren Gas Storage and More: North Macedonia's Energy Collaboration with Bulgaria

North Macedonia expresses keen interest in reinforcing energy collaborations with Bulgaria, aiming for joint projects and synchronized legislation alignment with the European Union. Agneza Rusi Popovska, the country's ambassador to Skopje, highlighted this aspiration during a pivotal meeting with Energy Minister Rumen Radev in Sofia.

H.E. Ms. Popovska underscored North Macedonia's eagerness to purchase capacity at the "Chiren" gas storage facility, acquire a stake in the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal, and participate in the second interconnector project between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. Additionally, she emphasized the necessity of Bulgaria's assistance in harmonizing national legislation with EU standards.

Minister Radev acknowledged the recent surge in gas connectivity by augmenting the existing gas connection's capacity by 500,000 cubic meters. He accentuated the pivotal role of electricity connectivity and urged for harmonized efforts between the power exchange operators of both nations.

The dialogue between North Macedonia and Bulgaria indicates a mutual drive to strengthen energy cooperation and pave the way for shared ventures, fostering connectivity and aligning with European energy regulations.