Snow Removal Companies in Sofia Fined for Uncleaned Streets and Bus Stops

Sanctions in the amount of over BGN 120,000 have been imposed on the snow removal companies in Sofia, Nikolay Nedelkov, director of the Sofia Inspectorate, announced to BNR.

"We made every possible effort to clean the spaces. There were violations found. The companies have been sanctioned. After the sanctions, the problems have been fixed. But there is still work to do. We also have sanctioned commercial establishments for uncleaned sidewalks in front of their areas - they are 33. The companies have been sanctioned for uncleaned streets and bus stops in the amount of over BGN 120,000," he pointed out.

According to him, cleaning around public buildings is the responsibility of the municipality. Where measures are not taken, companies are sanctioned, Nedelkov stressed.

The municipal enterprise that cleans in the metropolitan area "Krasna Polyana" will undergo a complete revision in order to identify the problems and be able to function as it should, specified Nedelkov.

According to him, there are places in Sofia where there are no established problems and sanctions.

Nikolay Nedelkov noted that most of the contracts of the snow removal companies expire in 2025. Until then, where necessary, they will be "motivated" through sanctions, he commented and added that so far there is no appealed sanction that has been won by the company in the court.

The director of the inspectorate still today walks the streets of the capital to see what the situation is.

"There is no problem on the roadways. The work in the intra-district streets continues. At night, we had treatments in the mountainous parts of the Vitosha and Bankya regions. Today, during the day, we continue," he said.

Work is still continuing on the fallen branches and trees in the capital, Nedelkov said, specifying that the Capital Inspectorate does not control this process.

He emphasized that there are not enough workers in the inspectorate:

"The capacity of the inspectorate is extremely small. Out of a full-time number of 424 employees, we currently have 305 working, including maternity and long-term sick employees. We will do everything necessary to tighten the human resource to the capacity necessary to deal with the situation. Our work is controling and preventive".