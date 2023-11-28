Broadway's Iconic 'Phantom of the Opera' Set to Enchant Bulgarian Audiences

The iconic musical "The Phantom of the Opera" by Andrew Lloyd Webber is heading to Sofia for an enchanting series of performances. BG Sound Stage, the organizers, announced six shows scheduled at Sofia's National Palace of Culture from April 11 to 14.

This event marks a thrilling collaboration between BG Sound Stage and Really Useful Group, Andrew Lloyd Webber's renowned production company. Known for musical masterpieces like "Cats," "Evita," and "Jesus Christ Superstar," Lloyd Webber's creations continue to captivate global audiences.

"The Phantom of the Opera" holds a remarkable legacy, having mesmerized over 160 million spectators across 41 countries. Its unparalleled success on Broadway includes more than 13,000 performances, solidifying its position as the longest-running show in Broadway's history, surpassing records by over 3,500 performances.

Premiering as a preview in 1985 at Sydmonton Court, the production swiftly soared to Broadway three years later, garnering widespread acclaim. Its accolades span seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, a testament to its enduring impact on theater and culture.

The musical's original album recording featuring the London cast has achieved extraordinary success, boasting sales of 40 million copies globally. This accomplishment cements its place as the best-selling recorded musical of all time.

Sofia eagerly anticipates this cultural milestone, promising audiences an unforgettable experience with one of Broadway's most beloved productions.