Bulgaria: Third-Class Roads Still Unaccessible after the Snowfall

In the aftermath of heavy snowfall, a state of emergency persists across numerous Bulgarian municipalities, with the entire Razgrad district under this measure. While the road connecting Razgrad to Targovishte is now accessible to cars, it will only open to cargo vehicles later today. However, third-class roads in Razgrad and Shumen districts remain closed, hampering travel.

Snow clearance operations are ongoing, yet villages in mountainous regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, and Vratsa districts remain cut off, posing accessibility challenges.

Truck access from Romania through key points like the Danube Bridge 2 near Vidin, the Oryahovo ferry, and border checkpoints such as Kainardzha and Krushari, has been restricted by Bulgaria’s Border Police.

Electrical outages persist, affecting around 75 settlements, including 22 in Silistra district and 21 in Shumen district, leaving nearly 140,000 households without power. Consequently, 55 schools across seven districts have suspended classes, with 17 schools transitioning to remote learning.

Hiking conditions in mountain areas are perilous, with authorities declaring an avalanche risk.