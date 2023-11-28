Finance Minister Accuses President Radev of Citing 'Fake News' on Budget Claims
Finance Minister Assen Vassilev rebuked President Rumen Radev for referencing "fake news" in his recent remarks about the 2024 draft budget, warning that a budget veto might lead Bulgaria into the new year without a financial plan.
Vassilev's statement was prompted by Radev's comments regarding alleged plans to sell a significant portion of the State Land Fund. The Finance Minister refuted these claims, highlighting that all 109 articles and 16 transitional provisions of the draft budget had been published on the National Assembly's website for public review and discussion. Vassilev emphasized that there's no provision within the 2024 draft budget indicating the sale of state-owned land, nor does it anticipate revenue from such a sale.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Good News for Our Two Countries at the National Day of Romania Celebrated in Sofia
- » Foreign Nationals Drive 90% of Illegal Migrant Trafficking in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister Warns Against Kremlin's Hybrid Threats in the Black Sea Region
- » Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister: Lavrov Overflight Granted in Coordination with EU
- » Bulgaria and Turkey Collaborate to Strengthen Border Security
- » Defense Minister to Ukrainian Servicemen: Bulgaria Supports President Zelensky’s Peace Formula