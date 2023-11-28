Finance Minister Accuses President Radev of Citing 'Fake News' on Budget Claims

Finance Minister Assen Vassilev rebuked President Rumen Radev for referencing "fake news" in his recent remarks about the 2024 draft budget, warning that a budget veto might lead Bulgaria into the new year without a financial plan.

Vassilev's statement was prompted by Radev's comments regarding alleged plans to sell a significant portion of the State Land Fund. The Finance Minister refuted these claims, highlighting that all 109 articles and 16 transitional provisions of the draft budget had been published on the National Assembly's website for public review and discussion. Vassilev emphasized that there's no provision within the 2024 draft budget indicating the sale of state-owned land, nor does it anticipate revenue from such a sale.