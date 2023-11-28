Defense Minister to Ukrainian Servicemen: Bulgaria Supports President Zelensky’s Peace Formula

Yesterday, November 27, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev met with Ukrainian servicemen who are undergoing language training at the "Georgi Stoykov Rakovski" Military Academy. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria, H.E. Olesya Ilashchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of the Military Academy Major General Todor Dochev and representatives of the political cabinet.

The head of the Military Academy, Major General Todor Dochev, presented the Ukrainian group, consisting of representatives of leading Ukrainian educational institutions, who are studying in Bulgaria within the framework of the NATO DEEP (Defence Education Enhancement Programme).

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev welcomed them and expressed hope that the training will serve them in their future activities. He assured them of support for Ukraine's legitimate efforts to restore its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991, stressing that "this is not only a matter of moral obligation and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, but also our strategic interest to ensure stability in the region".

Minister Tagarev also pointed out that Bulgaria supports diplomatic initiatives such as President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and informed the Ukrainian group in detail about the comprehensive efforts to provide support, both through military and military-technical assistance packages, and through various initiatives which Bulgaria joins and added that the Bulgarian defense industry makes a significant contribution to the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

Defense chief Admiral Emil Eftimov expressed his support for Ukraine and pointed out that it is never too late to learn a foreign language. In the military domain, this is critical in terms of capability development and interoperability.

Her Excellency Olesya Ilashchuk thanked Bulgaria for its full support at this crucial and difficult moment for the battle that Ukraine is waging to protect not only its own independence, but also to protect Europe and the rest of the world from Russia.

During their visit, the Ukrainian servicemen had the opportunity to explore the Ministry of Defense and were introduced to the exhibits and the most significant facts from the history of the building.