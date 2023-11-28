Unusual Encounter: Bears Cross Paths with Tourists on Route to Pamporovo (VIDEO)

Travelers en route to Pamporovo ski resort were in for an unexpected sight as they stumbled upon an unusual duo on the road - a pair of bears.

A viral video shared across social media platforms captured the moment when a sizable bear appeared perplexed amidst the traffic, while its smaller companion frolicked in the snow nearby. The surprising encounter unfolded mere meters away from the passing tourists.

Such an encounter is rare in the region and has sparked intrigue among onlookers, showcasing the diverse wildlife in the area.