Business | November 28, 2023, Tuesday // 09:23
Alert: Potential Avalanches Threaten Vitosha Mountain's Ski Slopes

The Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) issued a cautionary notice regarding the heightened risk of avalanches in specific areas of Vitosha Mountain, particularly above the Aleko hut and the ski slope known as Stenata (The Wall).

Highlighting the potential danger, the MRS advised hikers to consider using the Zelenata ski slope (the Green ski slope) as a safer winter route. However, for those venturing on Stenata, a crucial safety measure suggested was to steer clear of the old cable cars and ski lifts' boundaries, identified as primary zones where avalanches tend to occur.

In the event of an emergency, hikers were urged to promptly contact emergency services by dialing 112.

Addressing the precarious mountain conditions, the MRS communicated to BTA that the current situation for hiking is challenging due to a recent snowfall, resulting in an approximate snow cover of 70 cm, with deep drifts occurring in various locations.

