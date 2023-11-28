COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 281 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 281, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,533 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.1 percent.

Six people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 362 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are 63 new hospital admissions.

During the last 24 hours, 81 people were cured. A total of 1,288,260 have been cured since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,641 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 172 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,719,512 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,622 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,328,523 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.