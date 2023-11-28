Weather in Bulgaria: Strong and Stormy Southerly Wind Today

In places in the lowlands and hollows it will be almost quiet and there will be fog in the morning hours. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, in Sofia - around minus 3°C, and the maximum - from 3-4°C in the plains and valleys with quiet and foggy weather, up to 13-14°C in places in South-Eastern Bulgaria and the Central Pre-Balkan, in Sofia - about 5°C.

During the day it will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers, before noon in Western Bulgaria - snow. The wind will be from the south-southwest, in most places it will be moderate, in the eastern regions and in places north of the mountains - strong and temporarily stormy.

It will be mostly cloudy and windy along the Black Sea. A strong wind will blow from the south-southwest. There will be rain showers in places, mainly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise and the maximum will be 11-13°C. The temperature of the sea water is about 10°C. The excitement of the sea will increase and will be 3-4 knots, in the evening north of Cape Kaliakra - it will also reach 5 knots.

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with snowfall, in more places and more significant in the massifs of Southwest Bulgaria. A strong, stormy wind will blow from the south-southwest in the evening and temperatures will rise there as well. As it warms, the altitude below which rain falls will rise. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.

During the night against Wednesday it will be mostly cloudy, with rain that will stop by the morning in most of the country. On Wednesday, as the wind increases from the northwest, cold air will move in. There will be considerable cloudiness and in some places it will rain lightly, in North and West Bulgaria rain and snow, in South-East - rain. Temperatures will have a small diurnal range from 0-1°C in the northwestern regions to 10-12°C in the southeastern regions.

Sunny weather will prevail on Thursday. The wind will shift from the south-southwest and warming will begin. In the western half of the country it will be almost quiet and in the lowlands and valleys it will be foggy or with low stratus clouds, in the northwestern regions - permanent and there the temperatures will remain lower.

There will be scattered medium and high clouds on Friday. The wind will remain from the south and the warming will continue, especially in the eastern and mountainous areas.

On Saturday, with the passage of another Mediterranean cyclone, cloudiness will increase from the west, rain will begin, which will cover most of the country by the end of the day. With a strong wind from the northwest during the night of Sunday, colder air will penetrate, the temperatures will drop and in Northwestern Bulgaria and the high fields, the rain will change to snow.