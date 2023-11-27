Unconventional Protest: Man Grills Sandwiches in Electricity Office Amid Power Outage in Bulgaria

Today, a man from the village of Kalipetrovo broke into the office of the electricity distribution company in Silistra and made himself sandwiches on a small party grill as a sign of protest that there was no electricity in his house for 24 hours.

His unusual actions were broadcast live on Facebook by his friend. In the footage, he can be seen plugging the party grill into one of the sockets in the office and putting two slices into it, then calling on all the people in the village who don't have electricity to follow suit.

Minutes after he turns on the grill, a company employee tells him that she spoke with her boss and he assured her that the problem was being fixed and that power would be restored to his home within an hour and a half.

Here is a small excerpt from the live stream, which shows exactly how the man is making sandwiches in the company's office.