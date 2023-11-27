The 13th National For Women in Science Recognitions to be Presented on November 28

The official event will be attended by Mrs. Iliyana Yotova, Vice President of Bulgaria, and Mr Vassil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia

November 27th, 2023, Sofia –Three talented Bulgarian women scientists will be recognized with a 2023 For Women in Science recognition at an official event on November 28th. It will be held at Sofia University and will be attended by number of prominent guests including Mrs. Iliyana Yotova, Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria, who for the seventh consecutive year will support the cause of L'Oréal and UNESCO for more women in science.

Among the official guests of the ceremony will be also Vasil Terziev, Mayor of Sofia Municipality, Elena Shekerletova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the National Commission for UNESCO-Bulgariq, Prof. Genka Petrova, Deputy Minister of Education and Science,Amelia Gesheva, Deputy Minister of Culture, Academician Julian Revalski, President of the BAS, Acad. Nikolay Vitanov, Vice Rector of Sofia University, St. Kliment Ohridski” and Vanya Panayotova, General Manager of L'Oreal for Bulgaria and the Adriatic-Balkan region.

The ground-breaking research ideas and scientific achievements of three inspiring Bulgarian talents will be recognised under the 2023 programme. The For Women in Science award is worth €5,000 and is awarded to three female scientists each year in Bulgaria in recognition of their talent and in support of their scientific ambitions to change the world for the better. Globally, the program aims to stimulate the development of science, increase the number of female researchers (only 33.3%* of scientists in the world are women) and achieve gender equality in this field.

“For Women in Science” is a unique project for Bulgaria and the world. It is among the most renowned scientific competitions in the country and is held in partnership between Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, the National Commission for UNESCO in Bulgaria and L'Oréal Bulgaria since 2010. So far, the initiative has rewarded 36 magnificent ladies (including the three fellowships from this year) for their huge scientific potential, achievements and love for research with a total prize fund of 180,000 euros.

Detailed information about the competition is available on the official website of the program: www.zajenitevnaukata.bg.





*UNESCO Science report with a projection for 2030 (2015).

The national program “For Women in Science”

The national program is part of the global program of L'Oréal-UNESCO “For Women in Science”, created to recognize and support women whose achievements have contributed to the development of scientific knowledge, and to provide support to promising young women scientists with vital scientific projects.

The national recognitions “For Women in Science” of L'Oréal-UNESCO are awarded for projects that are implemented in a single country. They already exist in more than 100 countries and in Bulgaria they appeared for the first time in 2010.

The global program “For Women in Science”

The Global Programme For Women in Science was created in 1998 when L'Oréal and UNESCO joined forces to support women scientists in the natural sciences and to promote their scientific work by founding the For Women in Science Awards. Seven of the Laureates - Ada Yonat, Elizabeth H. Blackburn, Christian Neusselin-Volhard, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A. Daudna, Cataline Carrico and Anne L'Juliet - subsequently won Nobel Prizes in Science.

Today, the initiative has grown considerably internationally to include more national and regional fellowships. The For Women in Science programme has grown into a global initiative that has now supported more than 4100 women from 110 countries.