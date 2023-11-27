NATO Chief: Ukraine Managed to Get Back Half of the Lands Captured by Russia

World » UKRAINE | November 27, 2023, Monday // 15:45
Bulgaria: NATO Chief: Ukraine Managed to Get Back Half of the Lands Captured by Russia

"Ukraine has so far managed to recover half of the lands seized by Russia, and this is a great victory." This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference ahead of this week's two-day meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries of the pact at the headquarters of the alliance in Brussels.

According to him, the Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on the Russian forces. He noted that this week Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will arrive in Brussels for the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers.

"Our responsibility is to support Ukraine to release as much land as possible, to be in the best possible position when and if negotiations begin," the Secretary General added.

Stoltenberg indicated that urgent security issues will be discussed at the two-day meeting. Among them, he noted the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the Western Balkans, and relations with China.

"I welcome that the agreement between Israel and Hamas has led to the release of hostages and the delivery of additional humanitarian aid. I call for the extension of the temporary ceasefire, this will bring much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and lead to the release of more hostages. The suffering we are witnessing underscores the need for a lasting political solution," Stoltenberg said.

Read more from the 642nd day of the war in Ukraine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, NATO, Stoltenberg
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria