Bulgaria Reports Over 7,000 Intoxicated Driving Cases in 2023

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed alarming statistics regarding intoxicated driving incidents in Bulgaria, shedding light on notable shifts compared to the previous year. Responding to MP Hristo Terziyski's inquiry, Stoyanov revealed that from January 1 to November 1, 2023, authorities initiated 3,857 pre-trial proceedings for driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 1.2 per mille.

Comparatively, during the same period in 2022, this figure stood higher at 4,232, reflecting a visible decrease. However, concerning drivers found with over 0.5 per mille alcohol content after previous convictions for exceeding 1.2 per mille, the year 2023 saw an increase to 235 cases, up from 195 cases in 2022.

Moreover, the data unveiled an ongoing struggle against drug-driving offenses. In the first ten months of 2023, authorities initiated 3,523 pre-trial proceedings for drug-driving, a slight increase from the 3,429 cases in the corresponding period of 2022. Additionally, 48 investigations were launched against drivers previously caught driving under drug influence, marking a reduction from the 59 cases recorded in 2022.

These statistics signify a concerted effort by law enforcement to address intoxicated driving, yet also highlight the persisting challenges in curbing such hazardous behavior on the roads.