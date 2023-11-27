BREAKING: Borislav Mihailov Resigned as President of the Bulgarian Football Union

The president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) Borislav Mihailov submitted his resignation today.

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the BFU is held today. It started at the "Boyana" National Football Base at 1:00 p.m. and it is expected that a date will be set for holding an extraordinary Congress.

"To calm everyone down, I resigned," Mihailov said and emphasized that his resignation was not requested by any of the football clubs.

According to him, "football is for the fans, but the football delegates are the ones who work every day"."Since I returned to the head of the BFU, all participants in the process suffered huge criticism. Yes, the national team did not perform at a good level. Everything else that depended on me was fulfilled. The Bulgarian Football Union developed a system for the development of young talents, which will be presented in December. We invested in making the Bulgarian championship as efficient as possible. We signed an annex for television rights. We established partnership contracts to raise the level of Bulgarian football. Since my return alone, 19 pitches have been put into operation. The organizational structure was renewed with young and talented people. We would have done even more if we had not become an outlet. I am truly proud of what has been achieved. These are facts, and no one will say anything against them," emphasized the president of the BFU in resignation.

Executive director Borislav Popov gave details of the procedure for electing a new president. "On December 6, a new meeting of the Executive Committee will be convened, at which the agenda, place and date of the upcoming Congress, which will obviously take place next year, will be adopted. The technological time is a minimum of two months," said Popov.

Last week, Borislav Mihailov was summoned to the Parliament by the Committee on Youth and Sports in connection with what happened at the protest against the football union on November 16, before the European qualification with Hungary, which took place behind closed doors.

Today's meeting should clarify the date of the new Congress - it is expected to be electable. However, questions still remain as to how legitimate the convening of the Congress will be, since to date the old Executive Committee of the BFU is entered in the Commercial Register.

Yesterday, on BNT, the owner of "Lokomotiv Plovdiv" Hristo Krusharski confirmed that he intends to apply for the position of president.

Hours before the meeting of the Executive Committee, the police presence increased at the "Boyana" National Football Base.