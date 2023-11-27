Sofia's Metro Expansion Gains Momentum with New 6-Station Line

The construction of the new line of the metro in Sofia begins today - the first sod of two of the new six stations will be laid opposite the “Arena Sofia” hall.

The line will pass through the "Geo Milev" and "Slatina" neighborhoods to "Tsarigradsko shose" Blvd. and the District Hospital. For the moment, it is planned that the route will be 6 km and there will be 6 metro stations along it. It starts from stations 6 and 5, which will be respectively under the local lane of "Tsarigradsko shose" opposite "St. Anna" Hospital and at "Asen Yordanov Blvd.

Station 1 along the route will be on "Sitnyakovo" Blvd. and "Geo Milev" St., the second - west of the intersection between "Geo Milev" and "Nikolai Kopernik" St. The third station will be under the canvas of "Geo Milev", west of the "Slatinska" river. Station 4 will be across Shipchenski Prohod Blvd.

Of course, the start of construction is delayed again - according to the plans of "Metropolitan" EAD from 2022, the contracts were supposed to be signed in the spring of this year, and the construction essentially started in the summer. The term of the contracts, which is already running, is 42 months for the construction of the track and stations and 45 months for the delivery and installation of the train control and management systems.

This means that in the absence of other delays, the route will be ready at the end of 2026 and with it Sofia will have a 61 km metro network and 56 stations. It is mainly financed by operational program "Transport and transport infrastructure".