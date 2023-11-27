The Bulgarian Socialist Party Criticized Government's Handling of Snow Crisis

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova unleashed sharp criticism aimed at the government's handling of the recent snow crisis, deeming their response a significant failure in addressing the country's challenges.

"The situation with the snow is an utter failure. For three days now, people are stranded, villages are without electricity, and roads remain impassable. This is an absolute letdown on all fronts," Ninova voiced her strong dissatisfaction with the actions of state institutions in managing the crisis.

In response to remarks made by DPS MP Delyan Peevski, who expressed readiness to become prime minister, Ninova remarked that it's not the person consuming the banitsa who's crazy, but the one offering it.

Highlighting the collaboration between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and GERB, Ninova expressed disappointment, particularly criticizing the decision allowing Peevski to assume formal positions and address critical issues, emphasizing the need for accountability in this regard.

Ninova underscored that the government has failed to execute various key initiatives outlined in their program, including progress on Schengen and Eurozone accession and the judicial reform. She bluntly graded their performance, asserting it deserved an 'F' on their own scale.

Moreover, Ninova announced BSP's plans to propose a social package within next year's budget, advocating for a higher tax on bank profits and a cap on bank charges.

Discussing BSP's future strategy, Ninova shared plans for collaboration with 16 parties involved in local elections, aiming to create a united front, labeled as a "center-left, patriotic" project. The first agenda would likely revolve around budgetary proposals as a parliamentary entity.

However, the left-wing party "Levitsata" was conspicuously absent from the meeting, as Ninova cited their opposition stance during recent elections and their alleged disruption within BSP's structures in various regions.

Additionally, Vanya Grigorova, nominated by BSP-Sofia for mayor of the capital, was not in attendance due to her non-affiliation with BSP or representation as a party member, as clarified by Ninova.