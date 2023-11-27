Bulgarian MP Peevski Sounds Alarm on Alleged Russian Sanctions Evasion

Bulgarian MP Delyan Peevski has raised serious concerns regarding the apparent circumvention of international sanctions against Russia by individuals closely linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for urgent investigations by the country's law enforcement agencies.

Peevski's appeal stems from a recent investigative report by bTV journalist Stoyan Georgiev titled "The Elephant in the Room: Sanctions Do Not Work." This report, aired on 26.11.23, sheds light on purported tactics used by a Russian oligarch and politician to navigate sanctions while conducting a significant business venture within Bulgaria.

In the wake of this revelation, Peevski formally submitted a plea to the interim chief prosecutor and the head of Bulgaria's State Agency National Security (SANS), urging them to thoroughly investigate all aspects highlighted in Georgiev's report. He expressed deep concern that despite Bulgaria's avowal to enforce sanctions against Russia, the investigation implies that individuals with proximity to Putin adeptly skirt penalties for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This evasive conduct suggests that Bulgaria might unwittingly serve as a conduit for bypassing these sanctions.

Citing data from Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund, Peevski underlined his signal as an effort to safeguard Bulgaria's image as a reliable Euro-Atlantic partner and to demonstrate a staunch commitment to upholding sanctions against Russia.

The lawmaker insists on an exhaustive inquiry, stressing the imperative of identifying specific individuals responsible for any breaches. Should any violations be substantiated, Peevski advocates for the swift application of lawful measures to address the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

Peevski's plea marks another instance in a series of alerts he has conveyed to Bulgarian authorities concerning the potential flouting of sanctions related to Russia. His concerns underscore the necessity for Bulgaria to actively counter any perception that international sanctions against Russia are ineffectual within its borders.